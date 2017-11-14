Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England's friendly against Brazil tonight (kick-off 8pm) will be the 26th match between the two sides - and it's Brazil who normally come out on top.

In fact, Brazil are one of only four international teams against which England have a losing record.

The two sides first met on May 9th, 1956 at Wembley in a match England won 4-2.

The Three Lions then went on an 11 game winless run against the South American side which stretched from a 0-0 draw in the 1958 World Cup right up to a 1-0 loss at Wembley on May 12th, 1981.

The run finally came to an end on June 10, 1984 when Sir Bobby Robson’s side beat Brazil at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro thanks to a sublime solo goal from John Barnes and one from Mark Hateley.

All-in-all, England’s record against the Samba Boys is won four, drawn 10 and lost 11.

England only have an overall losing record against five other countries: Germany/West Germany, Uruguay, Italy, the Netherlands and Romania.

They’ve lost 48% of games against Germany/West Germany and won 38%.

They’ve lost 45% of games against Uruguay and won only 27%.

Italy have won 42% of games against England and lost just 31%.

Against the Netherlands England have lost 30%, won 25% but drawn 45%.

Against Romania it’s won 18%, lost 27% and drawn 55%.