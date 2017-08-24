Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has revealed exactly why he swooped to sign midfield prospect Abdelhamid Sabiri from the second tier of German football.

The 20-year-old Moroccan will do battle with the likes of Kasey Palmer and Tom Ince for a more advanced midfield slot, with Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga, Joe Lolley and Rajiv van La Parra also able to play there if necessary.

So why was Wagner so keen on landing Sabiri, who netted five goals in nine 2.Bundesliga appearances last season?

“I have signed him because he is a natural ‘No10’,” said Wagner, preparing for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Southampton to the John Smith’s Stadium.

“Ince can play there very well, as we have seen in pre-season and since the season got under way, but he is a winger.

“Aaron Mooy is a ‘No8’, so this is why we brought in Kasey Palmer, who was our only natural ‘No10’.

“Now we have Sabiri, although it is very, very important with him that we don’t rush anything and put on big pressure.

“He is 20, he has played nine games last season, but is a huge talent.

“He has skills you are not able to learn, so now we have to help him make the transition to ‘proper’ football and I think we will get something very, very special out of him.

“For this, we have to be calm and work properly with him.”