Harry Kane is the most expensive player in the Premier League's fantasy football game for the upcoming 2017/18 season.
The popular fantasy game has been relaunched ahead of the new campaign with managers wanting to get last season’s top goalscorer into their side having to pay a hefty price.
The Tottenham Hotspur forward costs a massive £12.5m, more than any other player, which is a sizeable chunk of anyone’s £100m budget.
Sergio Aguero and Manchester United newbie Romelu Lukaku are the game’s next most expensive forwards at £11.5m each.
Arsenal’s new record signing, Alexandre Lacazette, costs the next most for a forward at £10.5m as does Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.
Alexis Sanchez is the game’s most expensive midfielder and second most expensive player at a cool £12m while Chelsea's Eden Hazard is the second most expensive at £10.5m followed by Kevin De Bruyne at £10m.
Marcos Alonso is the game’s costliest defender at £7m followed by three of his Chelsea teammates - Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and Victor Moses, as well as Seamus Coleman, James Milner, Antonio Valencia, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker who are all priced at £6.5m.
Meanwhile, there’s a five way tie for the most expensive goalkeeper on the game - Petr Cech, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson, David de Gea and Hugo Lloris are all priced up at £5.5m.