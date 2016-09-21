Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Revealed: The FIFA 17 player ratings for Championship leaders Huddersfield Town

  • By

What ratings have the table-toppers been handed?

The wait for FIFA 17 is nearly over as EA Sport's latest installment is due to be released on September 29.

The demo is already out, but Huddersfield Town fans have had to wait for their players' ratings as only the World's top teams have been included in the limited version.

There is always a large build-up for the player ratings as they are a point of contention each season.

And for Town this year, there will be more debate than ever with David Wagner's squad sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal's ratings - as well as more top teams' - have already been leaked and now Town's have seen the light of day.

Take a look and tell us what you think of your Town stars' ratings.

The fact about Huddersfield Town hero Jonathan Hogg that will amaze fans

The midfielder is top of the pops after scoring a stoppage-time winner against Barnsley

