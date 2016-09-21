Revealed: The FIFA 17 player ratings for Championship leaders Huddersfield Town

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The wait for FIFA 17 is nearly over as EA Sport's latest installment is due to be released on September 29.

The demo is already out, but Huddersfield Town fans have had to wait for their players' ratings as only the World's top teams have been included in the limited version.

There is always a large build-up for the player ratings as they are a point of contention each season.

And for Town this year, there will be more debate than ever with David Wagner's squad sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal's ratings - as well as more top teams' - have already been leaked and now Town's have seen the light of day.

Take a look and tell us what you think of your Town stars' ratings.