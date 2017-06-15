Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's one of the most exciting days in the football calendar as the fixtures for each season are announced and clubs begin to discover how their campaign may take shape.

Work on the Premier League fixtures begins in January each year and is the result of a meticulous and painstaking six month process, involving the scheduling and consideration of 2,036 matches across all four divisions.

After discovering Huddersfield Town's fixtures yesterday morning, the Examiner can reveal the five key points which determined how they were compiled.

1) Cross-referencing Dates

Before determining anything, every international date from FIFA, European club competitions and the Football Association's competition dates are inputted to leave the dates on which league matches can be played.

2) The art of "sequencing"

This is the methodology of breaking the season down into a number of constituent parts, called sets.

The campaign is then broken down into five further sets which are then reversed in the second half of the season.

3) The 'Golden Rules'

- In any five matches there should be a split of three home fixtures, two away, or the other way around.

- Wherever possible a club will not have more than two home or away matches in a row, and will be home and away around FA Cup ties.

- No club should also have to start or finish the season with two home or two away matches.

- Around Christmas, if a side is at home on Boxing Day, they will be away on New Year's Day, or the equivalent date.

- A Saturday home-away sequence throughout the season will be maintained wherever possible.

4) Policing and Security Considerations

Most clubs will have a partner club they cannot clash home games with such as Manchester United and Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton.

For sides around London this can prove trickier but the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham are two obvious partners who alternate home and away.

5) Special requests/considerations

Around March, the Premier League sends each member clubs a form asking them to fill in three things:

1) Are there any dates you wish not to be at home? That is answered in conjunction with the local police.

2) Which club do you want to pair with?

3) Are there any teams you do not wish to play at home on Boxing Day?

Around 85% of requests are catered for every year and where they can't the Premier League will ask the club which of the requests are most important.