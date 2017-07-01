Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Few insults hurt football fans as much as being called a 'glory supporter' with the idea of supporting a club because it’s successful reprehensible to most.

Nevertheless, as soon as your team starts filling some empty space in the trophy cabinet it’s as if all those years of blind loyalty through the barren years count for nothing as fans of other clubs queue round the corner to accuse you of being a glory supporter.

But which club’s sets of fans could never be accused of such a heinous crime?

Below the Huddersfield Examiner try to work out whose supporters are chasing anything but glory.

If there’s one thing that’s likely to get you accused of being a glory supporter it’s league success.

So the first set of clubs to get crossed off our list are those to have ever won the English top flight:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Chelsea, Derby County, Everton, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Portsmouth, Preston North End, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And, while we’re at it, a title push is also likely to get fans accused of glory hunting so we’ll also get rid of clubs that have finished second in the top tier:

Blackpool, Bristol City, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic, Oldham Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, Southampton and Watford.

That still leaves us with 60 clubs so next we'll get rid of FA Cup winners - there are eight teams who have won the famous trophy but who haven’t won the league:

Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City, Bury, Coventry City, Notts County, West Ham United and Wigan Athletic.

There are another eight teams who have won the EFL Cup: Birmingham City, Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Oxford United, Stoke City, Swansea City and Swindon Town.

For many fans, simply getting into the top flight will be enough to see previously hidden fans come crawling out of the woodwork.

We’ll therefore eliminate another 11 clubs based on them having played at least one season in the top flight:

AFC Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Carlisle United, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Grimsby Town, Hull City, Millwall, Northampton Town and Reading.

Lower league clubs also have their own piece of silverware - the EFL Trophy (a.k.a. The Checkatrade Trophy) with eight winners of that cup which we’ve not already eliminated:

Chesterfield, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Milton Keynes Dons, Peterborough United, Port Vale and Rotherham United.

That leaves us with 25 current Football League clubs who’ve never really had a taste of glory:

Accrington Stanley, AFC Wimbledon, Barnet, Bristol Rovers, Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Cheltenham, Colchester United, Crawley Town, Exeter City, Fleetwood, Forest Green Rovers, Gillingham, Lincoln City, Morecambe, Newport County, Plymouth Argyle, Rochdale, Scunthorpe, Shrewsbury Town, Southend United, Stevenage, Walsall, Wycombe Wanderers and Yeovil Town.

Only six of those teams have been in the Football League every year since it was expanded in 1958/59 - Rochdale, Scunthorpe, Southend, Gillingham, Walsall and Plymouth.

Rochdale have the lowest average league position of those sides at 78.1 and have only been promoted three times since 1958 and have been in the fourth tier of English football for a total of 48 long seasons.

That includes a 36 season stint between 1974/75 and 2009/10.

Newport County have also spent 48 seasons in the fourth tier or lower since 1958, with 2017/18 set to become their 49th. They have had five promotions in that time though, so you could argue that they’ve had more success (of sorts) than Rochdale.

Crawley Town have spent just three seasons of their history above the fourth tier of English football. Like Newport, they too have had five promotions since 1958.

Forest Green Rovers are another candidate for the title of club least likely to be supported by glory hunters.

The eco-friendly club will be spending their first season in the Football League in 2017/18 having steadily climbed the football pyramid from the eighth tier in the early eighties to the fourth tier today.