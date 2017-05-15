Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fan walking from Huddersfield town centre to the John Smith's Stadium would have to walk just 0.9 miles according to Google Maps.

The Huddersfield Examiner have used the popular map service to find the distance between each club’s ground and the centre of their nominative location as determined by Google Maps.

Town's trek is the same distance as supporters of Carlisle United, Chelsea, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Watford but is certainly not the shortest to a ground.

That accolade goes to Hartlepool United fans who have only a 0.2 miles trip from the town centre to Victoria Park.

Leyton Orient and Peterborough’s grounds are also just 0.3 miles away from their respective town centres.

Arsenal are located further away from town than any other team in the top four divisions of English football though.

A Gunners fan walking from the club’s spiritual home of Woolwich to the Emirates would have to walk 10.6 miles according to Google Maps

Barnet fans face the next longest walk with the Hive stadium being located 6.2 miles walk from Barnet centre.

Brighton and Hove Albion fans have the next longest trip at 5.1 miles, but only if they’re from Hove - people from Brighton only have to walk 4.0 miles to the ground, which is the fifth longest distance.

Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium is 5.0 miles away from the centre of Bolton, while Port Vale is 3.9 miles away from Stoke.