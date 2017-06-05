Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last Monday Huddersfield Town defied the odds and critics to gain promotion to the Premier League via the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final.

Following a gruelling 46-game league season, Town defeated Sheffield Wednesday over two-legs in the semi-finals to face Reading FC at Wembley.

After 120 minutes of stalemate, Town emerged victorious via a penalty shoot-out to send the club to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years.

And although Huddersfield Town finished the season in fifth with the Royals just outside the automatic promotion places in third, statistically David Wagner's side were the best of the rest for the majority of the season.

That's because Town spent an incredible 109 days in third place in the table, more than any other side and 21 days more than eventual third-placed side Reading.

It was also the club's most frequently-occupied position, with Town also the only side not to spend any time in the bottom half of the table all campaign.

Below is the full SkyBet Championship 2016/17 Table of the Days each club spent in each league position, courtesy of football analysis website Experimental 3-6-1

Notes