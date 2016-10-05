REVEALED: How the Championship table would look if the bookies favourites always won

Huddersfield Town players celebrate at the final whistle after their win away to Ipswich Town.

When it comes to predicting matches the bookies don’t always get it right - just look at our alternative league table.

The Examiner have taken the average odds offered by four major bookmakers ahead of each Championship game this season to work out the overall favourite.

Had the favourite always won those matches then Huddersfield Town would be languishing in 11th with just 15 points to their name.

That’s the same number of points that Cardiff, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, QPR and Wigan would have if they’d won all the matches they were favourites for too.

Instead, the Terriers are riding high at the top of the Championship table, which is where the bookies thought Newcastle would be.

The Magpies have been the favourites for every single one of their league games this season.

Only Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday would be anywhere near them. The two sides would both have 30 points having been the favourites in all but one of their games this season.