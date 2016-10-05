Login Register
REVEALED: How the Championship table would look if the bookies favourites always won

Huddersfield Town have continued to defy the odds so far this season - but where would they be if everything had gone to form?

Huddersfield Town players celebrate at the final whistle after their win away to Ipswich Town.
Huddersfield Town players celebrate at the final whistle after their win away to Ipswich Town.

When it comes to predicting matches the bookies don’t always get it right - just look at our alternative league table.

The Examiner have taken the average odds offered by four major bookmakers ahead of each Championship game this season to work out the overall favourite.

Had the favourite always won those matches then Huddersfield Town would be languishing in 11th with just 15 points to their name.

That’s the same number of points that Cardiff, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, QPR and Wigan would have if they’d won all the matches they were favourites for too.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town
Instead, the Terriers are riding high at the top of the Championship table, which is where the bookies thought Newcastle would be.

The Magpies have been the favourites for every single one of their league games this season.

Only Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday would be anywhere near them. The two sides would both have 30 points having been the favourites in all but one of their games this season.

Position

Team

Points

Games Won
1 Newcastle United

33

11
2 Norwich City

30

10
= Sheffield Wednesday

30

10
4 Derby County

27

9
5 Aston Villa

24

8
= Brighton & Hove Albion

24

8
7 Fulham FC

21

7
8 Brentford FC

18

6
= Bristol City

18

6
= Wolverhampton Wanderers

18

6
11 Cardiff City

15

5
= Huddersfield Town

15

5
= Leeds United

15

5
= Nottingham Forest

15

5
= Queens Park Rangers

15

5
= Wigan Athletic

15

5
17 Birmingham City

12

4
= Preston North End

12

4
= Reading FC

12

4
20 Ipswich Town

9

3
21 Barnsley

6

2
= Blackburn Rovers

6

2
= Burton Albion

6

2
24 Rotherham United

0

0

