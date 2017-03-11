Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After the mid-week win over Aston Villa, David Wagner's side head down to Griffin Park to face another tricky SkyBet Championship encounter at Brentford.

The Huddersfield Town boss has visited the Capital five times during his spell with the Yorkshire club and face an in-form Bees who go into the game off the back of an unbeaten four match winning streak.

Although Town find themselves third in the league with automatic promotion still a possibility, the German's first ever away trip to London was a poor 4-2 defeat to Brentford last season.

Huddersfield Town's record in London under David Wagner

In fact, Wagner does not have the best record when in the London – picking up just four points, losing three, drawing one and winning one while being in charge of Town.

Meanwhile, Town have only scored five goals in London with Wagner at the helm, and conceded twelve.

Have a look below at the breakdown of the games, linking to each individual match report....

2015/16

Brentford 4-2 Huddersfield Town

QPR 1-1 Huddersfield Town

2016/17

Reading 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Fulham 5-0 Huddersfield Town

QPR 1-2 Huddersfield Town