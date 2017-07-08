Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans will have to travel 418 miles on Sunday and Monday evenings due to fixture changes for televised games.

Town are on TV three times in the first two months of their maiden Premier League campaign, with two of those matches at home - against Newcastle and Tottenham.

However, supporters will now have to make the 418-mile round trip to West Ham's London Stadium on a Monday night, with the match due to be televised on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Newcastle supporters appear to have been dealt the toughest blow by the schedulers however.

The Magpies have two Sunday 4pm kick-offs away to Brighton and Swansea.

A fan travelling by road to the Swansea game from St James’ Park on September 10 faces a 708 mile round trip - bad news for anyone in work the next day.

The return trip to Brighton on September 24 is also a long one, clocking in at 690 miles according to Google Maps.

Newcastle’s away game against Town is at 1.30pm on Sunday August 20 and is a much more manageable 236 mile round trip.

But the Toon aren’t alone in getting the short end of the stick when it comes to the schedule.

Manchester City fans face a 526 mile round trip to Brighton for a Saturday evening kick-off on the first weekend of the season.

They have a 508 mile round trip to Bournemouth for the early game on Saturday August 26 and a 414 mile round trip for the late game on Saturday September 30.

That’s a total of 1,448 miles for either late or early kick-offs.

Liverpool’s fans will travel 1,048 miles, Tottenham’s 961 miles and Arsenal’s 747 miles.

Chelsea fans will suffer the least disruption.

Only one of their away games has been moved for television coverage and it’s their trip to Wembley to take on local rivals Tottenham - a 17-mile round trip from Stamford Bridge.

Club: Miles

Newcastle: 1,634

Man City: 1,448

Liverpool: 1,048

Tottenham: 961

Arsenal: 747

Crystal Palace: 532

Man United: 466

West Ham: 434

Huddersfield Town: 418

Leicester: 412.4

Swansea: 386

Brighton: 353

West Brom: 242

Southampton: 170

Everton: 146

Burnley: 102

Stoke: 78.4

Chelsea: 17