Huddersfield Town are giving their season ticket holders more bang for their buck than almost any other Premier League club this season.

Holders of the club’s cheapest season ticket - £100 according to the BBC Price of Football study - have paid the equivalent of just £6.32 per home league goal.

That’s the second best value in the top flight when comparing each club’s cheapest available season ticket with only Manchester City having cost the holders of their cheapest season tickets less per goal - just £3.93 for each one.

Meanwhile, AFC Bournemouth’s cheapest season ticket is the worst value in terms of pounds per goal - holders of the Cherries’ cheapest ticket (£550 according to the BBC study) have paid a massive £48.25 per home goal so far this season.

Next up is South Coast rivals Southampton with their fans having paid £33.22 per goal and Swansea City fans £33.08 per goal.

Tottenham Hotspur have the Premier League’s worst value season ticket when it comes to goals though - the most expensive Spurs season ticket costs a whopping £1,700 this season - £89.47 per home league game.

With Mauricio Pochettino’s side scoring just eight times at home that works out at £67.11 per home league goal so far this season.

Holders of Bournemouth’s most expensive season ticket have paid £66.67 per goal while holders of Burnley’s costliest season ticket have paid £50.88 per goal.

Club: Cost per goal scored (cheapest season ticket)

AFC Bournemouth: £48.25

Southampton: £33.22

Swansea City: £33.08

Burnley: £28.86

Crystal Palace: £27.63

Chelsea: £26.32

Tottenham Hotspur: £25.46

Brighton & Hove Albion: £21.71

Newcastle United: £21.34

Watford: £21.21

Liverpool: £20.03

Arsenal: £18.04

West Bromwich Albion: £16.67

Everton: £16.58

West Ham United: £12.68

Leicester City: £12.01

Stoke City: £11.61

Manchester United: £9.33

Huddersfield Town: £6.32

Manchester City: £3.93

Club: Cost per goal scored (most expensive)

Tottenham Hotspur: £67.11

AFC Bournemouth: £66.67

Burnley: £50.88

West Ham United: £50.66

Crystal Palace: £48.68

Southampton: £46.61

Chelsea: £43.86

Swansea City: £38.61

Arsenal: £35.80

Brighton & Hove Albion: £35.75

Watford: £35.74

Newcastle United: £33.16

Liverpool: £25.41

Stoke City: £24.04

Leicester City: £24.01

Everton: £22.30

West Bromwich Albion: £21.89

Huddersfield Town: £18.88

Manchester United: £16.67

Manchester City: £12.11

You can see how the cost of following your club compares to others by using our interactive gadget below...