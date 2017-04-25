Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Although David Wagner claims it is inconsequential in the Play-Offs, the German boss will certainly be hoping form is not a factor should Huddersfield Town reach this season's SkyBet Championship Play-Offs.

That's because, should the side reach the end-of-season promotion lottery, they could do so as the least in-form side.

Looking at the last six league matches, promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham top the charts having amassed 16 and 15 points respectively out of the possible 18 on offer.

Reading lie fifth in the form table having acquired 12 points while Newcastle United, nearly over the line with an automatic promotion place, lie in 13th place having gained only 8 points from their previous six games.

However, that is still better than Huddersfield Town who are three places behind the Magpies in 16th position having only acquired seven points from a possible 16 after wins over Norwich City, Preston North End and a draw with Derby County.

There is consolation in the fact Leeds United's recent form of just four points out of a possible 16 sees Garry Monk's side not only around the bottom half of the form table but recently crash out of the top six as a consequence.

On looking at form over the last 10 league games, there is not much significant difference other than the Whites moving up to 16th place, just one spot behind David Wagner's side.

Those ten league games begin with Town's 3-1 home defeat to Newcastle United and run until last weekend's 4-1 loss at the John Smith's Stadium to Fulham.

It is worth remember though Wagner's side went on a similar loss of form earlier in the season between October and December – only picking up 11 points in ten league games between the victories at Ipswich Town on October 1 and the home win over Bristol City on December 10.

Town then went on to record 10 wins from a possible 13 which has been a large part of where the side currently sit in the table.

Momentum is certainly key but so is when to start a run of positive rests - surely it is better to have a loss of form now as opposed to peaking too earlier come the Play-Offs?

