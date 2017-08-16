The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At £5.26 per goal, Huddersfield Town had one of the best value season tickets in league football last season according to the latest Trinity Mirror Data Unit research.

The Terriers charged £179 for their cheapest season ticket and, with the club scoring 34 home goals last season it works out at just £5.26 a goal - the second best value out of the top four divisions.

However, it is Brentford who had the best value season ticket at £4.14 per home goal with Town being followed by Blackpool (£5.50), Accrington Stanley (£5.53) and Fulham (£5.64).

At the other end of the table, Southampton had the worst value ticket at £31.82 per goal with the Saints followed by Arsenal (£26.00), Middlesbrough (£23.35) and Sunderland (£21.88).

Have a look below at the top 10 clubs' season tickets in relation to goals scored.