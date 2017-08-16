At £5.26 per goal, Huddersfield Town had one of the best value season tickets in league football last season according to the latest Trinity Mirror Data Unit research.
The Terriers charged £179 for their cheapest season ticket and, with the club scoring 34 home goals last season it works out at just £5.26 a goal - the second best value out of the top four divisions.
However, it is Brentford who had the best value season ticket at £4.14 per home goal with Town being followed by Blackpool (£5.50), Accrington Stanley (£5.53) and Fulham (£5.64).
At the other end of the table, Southampton had the worst value ticket at £31.82 per goal with the Saints followed by Arsenal (£26.00), Middlesbrough (£23.35) and Sunderland (£21.88).
Have a look below at the top 10 clubs' season tickets in relation to goals scored.
Club: Goals per pound
1. Brentford = £4.14
2. Huddersfield Town = £5.26
3. Blackpool = £5.50
4. Accrington Stanley = £5.53
5. Fulham = £5.64
6. Charlton Athletic = £5.65
7. Rochdale = £6.03
8. Fleetwood Town = £6.18
9. Bristol Rovers = £6.19
10. Scunthorpe United: £6.26