Huddersfield Town have one of the Championship’s best attendance records this season.

An average of 20,165 people have watched the Terriers in the league at the John Smith's Stadium in 2016/17.

That may only be the ninth highest average attendance in the division, but in terms of percentage of capacity it’s the fifth best record with the John Smith’s Stadium holding up to 24,500 fans.

That means the ground is 82% full on average - only four other teams fill their ground closer to capacity.

Newcastle United and Norwich City are the only two teams in the division to be operating at over 90% of capacity with average occupancy rates of 97% and 96% respectively.

Brighton & Hove Albion's stadium has been at 89% of capacity on average and Derby County’s at 87%.

Blackburn Rovers have the worst record in terms of percentage capacity.

An average of just 11,940 Blackburn fans have gone to league games at the 31,367 capacity Ewood Park this season -that works out at just 38% of the ground’s capacity.