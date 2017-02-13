Huddersfield Town have one of the Championship’s best attendance records this season.

An average of 20,165 people have watched the Terriers in the league at the John Smith's Stadium in 2016/17.

That may only be the ninth highest average attendance in the division, but in terms of percentage of capacity it’s the fifth best record with the John Smith’s Stadium holding up to 24,500 fans.

That means the ground is 82% full on average - only four other teams fill their ground closer to capacity.

Newcastle United and Norwich City are the only two teams in the division to be operating at over 90% of capacity with average occupancy rates of 97% and 96% respectively.

Brighton & Hove Albion's stadium has been at 89% of capacity on average and Derby County’s at 87%.

Blackburn Rovers have the worst record in terms of percentage capacity.

An average of just 11,940 Blackburn fans have gone to league games at the 31,367 capacity Ewood Park this season -that works out at just 38% of the ground’s capacity.

Team

Avg Attendance

% Capacity

Newcastle United

51,062

97

Norwich City

26,182

96

Brighton

27,400

89

Derby County

29,251

87

Huddersfield Town

20,165

82

Rotherham United

9,796

81

Brentford FC

10,247

80

QPR

14,703

79

Aston Villa

32,685

76

Fulham

18,544

72

Bristol City

19,263

71

Burton Albion

4,968

71

Reading

16,928

70

Leeds United

26,277

69

Wolves

22,020

69

Sheffield Wednesday

26,837

67

Nottingham Forest

19,109

62

Birmingham City

18,027

60

Barnsley

13,775

59

Preston

13,313

56

Ipswich Town

16,553

54

Cardiff City

16,176

48

Wigan Athletic

11,371

45

Blackburn Rovers

11,940

38

