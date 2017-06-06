Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town had one of the youngest SkyBet Championship squads during the 2016/17, according to football analysis website Experimental 3-6-1.

With an average age of just 25.7, only Wolverhampton Wanderers (25.4), Brentford FC (24.4) and Barnsley FC (24) had a lower average age of their starting XI – the Tykes the only club not to field a single player aged 30 or over throughout the season.

The top of the league also makes for an interesting comparison with Brighton & Hove Albion putting their faith in experience with Newcastle United opting for youth – with the Magpies' starting line-ups on average three years younger than the Seagulls'.

Nobody under the age of 23 got much of a look-in Chris Hughton's side, whereas the Magpies seldom fielded anyone in their 30s.

Have a look below at the visual overview of the age of players that each club has fielded in league matches this campaign, courtesy of football analysis website Experimental 3-6-1

