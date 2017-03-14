Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are no straight forward matches in the Championship, but Huddersfield Town have one of the 'easiest' second tier run-ins this season - on paper.

The remaining opponents of David Wagner's side have an average current league position of 14.2 - the third lowest average in the division.

Town have 10 matches left and are chasing Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion for an automatic promotion spot to the Premier League.

And the Terriers have an advantage as their 'tougher' fixtures all come at home.

Burton Albion, Norwich City, Preston North End, Fulham and Cardiff City all travel to the John Smith's Stadium before the end of the season, with Town facing away days against Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Wolves and Birmingham City - with an average league position of 17.4.

Although Town's run-in is statistically straight forward, Brighton have the Championship's easiest run-in.

The remaining opponents of Chris Hughton's side have an average league position of just 15.9.

Brighton’s easiest games come at the Amex Stadium, with their away games being against sides with an average league position of 12.0 compared to the 20.8 average of the teams they’ll play at home.

Newcastle’s opponents have an average league position 12.9.

That puts Rafa Benitez’s in the mid-table when ranking Championship teams by their remaining opponents’ average league position.

Team: Average league position of remaining opponents

Norwich City: 7.4

Burton Albion: 9.2

Wigan Athletic: 9.8

Leeds United: 11.1

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 11.2

Sheffield Wednesday: 11.3

Birmingham City: 11.9

Blackburn Rovers: 11.9

Rotherham United: 11.9

Bristol City: 12.4

Nottingham Forest: 12.4

Cardiff City: 12.6

Newcastle United: 12.9

Queens Park Rangers: 13.0

Aston Villa: 13.1

Fulham: 13.6

Preston North End: 13.7

Derby County: 13.9

Barnsley: 14.1

Brentford: 14.1

Huddersfield Town: 14.2

Ipswich Town: 14.2

Reading: 15.2

Brighton and Hove Albion: 15.9