Christmas looks set to bring tidings of comfort and joy for Huddersfield Town this year.

The Terriers have an easier set of festive fixtures than any other SkyBet Championship side - on paper at least.

Not only do David Wagner’s team only have one away game - against 23rd placed Wigan Athletic - but their two home games both look winnable - against 17th placed Nottingham Forest and 22nd placed Blackburn Rovers.

That means Town’s opponents have an average league position of just 20.7 - lower than the opponents of any other club over Christmas.

David Wagner's side will no doubt be hoping to gain some ground on their promotion rivals over Christmas although Leeds United’s opponents have an average league position of just 16, the joint third lowest in the division.

Meanwhile Sheffield Wednesday’s opponents have an average of 10.0 while Reading FC’s have one of 11.7.

Spare a thought for Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest during the Christmas schedule though.

Both clubs have tricky matches over the festive period - as well as games at the John Smith's Stadium both clubs will also be playing top of the table Newcastle United and 12th placed Barnsley.

That means both sides’ opponents have average league positions of 5.7 - a higher average than the opponents any other Championship side will be facing over the festive period.

You really have to feel that the two clubs’ managers really have been given a lumps of coal this year.

Have a look at the full table below for the breakdown for the entire SkyBet Championship.