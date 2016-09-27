Login Register
REVEALED: How Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward compares to other Championship keepers

The Examiner has been number crunching to find out the league's top performing goalkeepers so far this season

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner congratulates Danny Ward for a fine performance.
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner congratulates Danny Ward for a fine performance.

Danny Ward has been one of the Championship’s best performing keepers so far this season.

The Terriers’ shot-stopper has only conceded an average of one goal for every 116 minutes of league football he’s played in this campaign.

And that works out as the joint second best ratio in the division for a keeper to have played at least five matches.

Only Brighton’s David Stockdale has done better than Ward - having conceded once every 120 minutes on average.

Top 10 Performing Championship Goalkeepers - Minutes per goal conceded

Minimum of 5 Games Played

Ward also has the Championship’s joint fourth best save ratio.

Huddersfield’s opponents have fired 29 shots Ward’s way this season, 22 of which he’s saved.

That gives him a 76% save ratio which is bettered only by Birmingham City's Tomasz Kuszczak (82%), Brentford's Daniel Bentley (81%) and David Stockdale of Brighton & Hove Albion (77%).

Top 10 Performing Championship Goalkeepers - % of shots saved

Minimum of 5 Games Played

