REVEALED: How Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward compares to other Championship keepers

Danny Ward has been one of the Championship’s best performing keepers so far this season.

The Terriers’ shot-stopper has only conceded an average of one goal for every 116 minutes of league football he’s played in this campaign.

And that works out as the joint second best ratio in the division for a keeper to have played at least five matches.

Only Brighton’s David Stockdale has done better than Ward - having conceded once every 120 minutes on average.

Top 10 Performing Championship Goalkeepers - Minutes per goal conceded

Ward also has the Championship’s joint fourth best save ratio.

Huddersfield’s opponents have fired 29 shots Ward’s way this season, 22 of which he’s saved.

That gives him a 76% save ratio which is bettered only by Birmingham City's Tomasz Kuszczak (82%), Brentford's Daniel Bentley (81%) and David Stockdale of Brighton & Hove Albion (77%).