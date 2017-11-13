Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The festive period is a busy time which can make-or-break a club's domestic campaign and next month is no exception.

December will see Huddersfield Town play as many games as they have done in the whole of October and November combined - an incredible seven games.

And while it has taken 87 days to complete the first 11 rounds of this season's Premier League – the next 11 will be played in just 47.

Within that period, each top-flight side will face four festive fixtures with Town starting away to Southampton on December 23 before home clashes against Stoke City (December 26) and Burnley (December 30) ahead of a New Years Day trip to Leicester City.

In fact, the Foxes have the least amount of space between their festive fixtures (just 213 hours) with David Wagner's side joint-sixth with Stoke and Newcastle United (217,75 hours).

In contrast, Arsenal play their four festive fixtures in a relatively leisurely time frame of 290 hours – giving them the equivalent of more than three days of extra rest.

Other Premier League giants Chelsea (273 hours) and Manchester City (246.75 hours) also enjoy a less hectic schedule due to television demands.

Similarly, only Huddersfield Town and Stoke do not have any of their fixtures moved from the original time and date for live coverage.

Distance-wise, it also appears a large proportion of the big Premier League sides have the least amount of miles to travel between Christmas and New Year.

Manchester United (288 miles), Arsenal (266 miles) and Chelsea (241 miles) are all at the bottom end of the spectrum with only West Ham United (234 miles) and Burnley (160 miles) having less miles to travel.

And although Newcastle (964 miles), Tottenham Hotspur (896) and Brighton & Hove Albion (812) have the furthest – Huddersfield Town have the eighth biggest distance to travel during the festive period with 664 miles.