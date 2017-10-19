Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have one of the cheapest matchday experiences according to a recent study carried out by Casino.org.



This summer's transfer window has seen Premier League clubs break the record for spending with a total spent in excess of £1.4bn.



And it leaves many supporters wondering whether they are paying for the extortionate transfer fees some clubs are paying out.

For any football fan supporting their beloved club means travelling the length and breadth of the country regardless of results and current form - all in the pursuit of footballing glory.

But all this comes at a cost as clubs look to cash in on this dedication by making thousands of pounds on a matchday to help fund their transfer activities.



Have a look below at the most expensive and the cheapest priced tickets in the Premier League for the 2017/18 season

Top Five Expensive Adult Premier League Matchday Ticket (Average)

1- Arsenal - £75

2- Chelsea - £60

3- Liverpool - £46

4- West Ham United - £45

5- Manchester United - £41

Top Five Cheapest Adult Premier League Matchday Ticket (Average)

1- Newcastle - £27

2- Huddersfield Town - £30

3- Burnley - £30

4- Swansea City - £30

5- West Bromwich Albion - £30



But it's not just the price of tickets that are burning holes in fans pockets - the cost of a matchday experience is where clubs are really making their money.



Your average adult will want a pre-match pint and pie, maybe a shopping spree in the club shop or a programme.



Town fans will know all to well about high beer prices having paid £4.80 (league's most expensive) for a pint at the London Stadium as they saw their side recently face West Ham United.



Clubs are seeing these transactions as a way of cashing in, where they know fans loyalty will allow them to make money towards their transfer kitty.



