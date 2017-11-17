Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are one of the cheapest Premier League clubs when it comes to getting a pie and a pint on a matchday, according to new research from OddsMonkey.

The popular combination will cost fans a mere £6.60 at the John Smith's Stadium in comparison to the most expensive in the league which is Tottenham Hotspur priced at a whopping £8.60.

However, the Terriers are only third in the price comparison table with East Lancashire rivals Burnley top of the pile.

Analysing data from the BBC's Price of Football survey, the Clarets come in at £6.20 with Stoke City second at £6.40 and Town then joint-third with Everton.

Burnley's pies are the lowest price in the top-flight at £3.00 while they also charge just £3.20 for a pint.

Meanwhile, Chelsea charge their fans the most for a pint at their stadium, with prices set at £4.80.

Take a look at the table below to see the entire breakdown of the cost of a pie and pint at each Premier League ground.