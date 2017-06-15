Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Only one team will face a tougher run of four games than Huddersfield Town will as the season draws to a close.

Town will finish the season with games against Chelsea , Everton , Manchester City and Arsenal .

Those four teams had an average finishing league position last season of 4.0.

Everton are the only other Premier League club scheduled to have four consecutive opponents with a higher average finishing league position.

The Toffees will face Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United between August 19 and September 16.

Those four team had an average finishing league position last season of 3.0.

By contrast, Liverpool ’s toughest run of four games is the easiest out of all the clubs in the division.

Between December 9 and December 23 the Reds will play Everton, West Bromwich Albion , Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Those four teams had an average finishing league position of 7.8.

Two other sides have a similarly tough run of four fixtures as Huddersfield Town with Crystal Palace scheduled to play Everton, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea (average of 4.0) between February 10 and March 10.

Meanwhile, West Ham United will have to face Everton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal between November 29 and December 12 (also 4.0)