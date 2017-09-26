Sergio Aguero looks set to break his club's goal scoring record any game now, but it could be a while before any other Premier League player does such a thing again.
Ahead of the Argentinean’s record breaking achievement, the Huddersfield Examiner have taken a look at each top flight club’s leading goalscorer to see when they might break their club’s record.
For some, it’s a distinct possibility, while for others it could take decades.
Harry Kane is the player most likely to break his club’s record - going by his current scoring rate he should surpass Jimmy Greaves’ 266 Tottenham Hotspur goals in another 265 matches.
That should take between five and six seasons, so it is do-able for the 24-year-old.
Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray has the next shortest wait for a club’s top scorer after Aguero - Murray could break Tommy Cook’s 123 goal record in another 102 matches, though that could be a tough ask for the 34-year-old.
Have a look below at the full breakdown of each Premier League club and the length of time it would take each current player to smash the records.
Arsenal
Record goal scorer: Thierry Henry, 228 goals
Current leading scorer: Theo Walcott, 105 goals
Number of games required by Walcott to break Henry’s record based on his goals per game ratio at Arsenal: 456
AFC Bournemouth
Record goal scorer: Ron Eyre, 202 goals
Current leading scorer: Marc Pugh, 55 goals
Games required to break the record: 772
Brighton & Hove Albion
Record goal scorer: Tommy Cook, 123 goals
Current leading scorer: Glenn Murray, 80 goals
Games required to break the record: 102
Burnley
Record goal scorer: George Beel, 188 goals
Current leading scorer: Sam Vokes, 58 goals
Games required to break the record: 481
Chelsea
Record goal scorer: Frank Lampard, 211 goals
Current leading scorer: Eden Hazard, 72 goals
Games required to break the record: 494
Crystal Palace
Record goal scorer: Peter Simpson, 165 goals
Current leading scorer: Wilfried Zaha, 34 goals
Games required to break the record: 1,006
Everton
Record goal scorer: Dixie Dean, 383 goals
Current leading scorer: Kevin Mirallas, 38 goals
Games required to break the record: 1,630
Huddersfield Town
Record goal scorer: George Brown, 159 goals
Current leading scorer: Elias Kachunga, 13 goals
Games required to break the record: 633
Leicester City
Record goal scorer: Arthur Chandler, 273 goals
Current leading scorer: Jamie Vardy, 71 goals
Games required to break the record: 566
Liverpool
Record goal scorer: Ian Rush, 346 goals
Current leading scorer: Daniel Sturridge, 62 goals
Games required to break the record: 570
Manchester City
Record goal scorer: Eric Brook, 177 goals
Current leading scorer: Sergio Aguero, 176 goals
Games required to break the record: 2
Manchester United
Record goal scorer: Wayne Rooney, 253 goals
Current leading scorer: Juan Mata, 36 goals
Games required to break the record: 933
Newcastle United
Record goal scorer: Alan Shearer, 206 goals
Current leading scorer: Ayoze Perez, 25 goals
Games required to break the record: 888
Southampton
Record goal scorer: Mick Channon, 227 goals
Current leading scorer: Shane Long, 25 goals
Games required to break the record: 1,007
Stoke City
Record goal scorer: John Ritchie, 176 goals
Current leading scorer: Peter Crouch, 55 goals
Games required to break the record: 459
Swansea City
Record goal scorer: Ivor Allchurch, 166 goals
Current leading scorer: Wilfried Bony, 35 goals
Games required to break the record: 279
Tottenham Hotspur
Record goal scorer: Jimmy Greaves, 266 goals
Current leading scorer: Harry Kane, 105 goals
Games required to break the record: 265
Watford
Record goal scorer: Luther Blissett, 186 goals
Current leading scorer: Troy Deeney, 106 goals
Games required to break the record: 235
West Bromwich Albion
Record goal scorer: Tony Brown, 279 goals
Current leading scorer: James Morrison, 39 goals
Games required to break the record: 1,953
West Ham United
Record goal scorer: Vic Watson, 326 goals
Current leading scorer: Mark Nobel, 47 goals
Games required to break the record: 2,454