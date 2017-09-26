The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sergio Aguero looks set to break his club's goal scoring record any game now, but it could be a while before any other Premier League player does such a thing again.

Ahead of the Argentinean’s record breaking achievement, the Huddersfield Examiner have taken a look at each top flight club’s leading goalscorer to see when they might break their club’s record.

For some, it’s a distinct possibility, while for others it could take decades.

Harry Kane is the player most likely to break his club’s record - going by his current scoring rate he should surpass Jimmy Greaves’ 266 Tottenham Hotspur goals in another 265 matches.

That should take between five and six seasons, so it is do-able for the 24-year-old.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray has the next shortest wait for a club’s top scorer after Aguero - Murray could break Tommy Cook’s 123 goal record in another 102 matches, though that could be a tough ask for the 34-year-old.

Have a look below at the full breakdown of each Premier League club and the length of time it would take each current player to smash the records.

Arsenal

Record goal scorer: Thierry Henry, 228 goals

Current leading scorer: Theo Walcott, 105 goals

Number of games required by Walcott to break Henry’s record based on his goals per game ratio at Arsenal: 456

AFC Bournemouth

Record goal scorer: Ron Eyre, 202 goals

Current leading scorer: Marc Pugh, 55 goals

Games required to break the record: 772

Brighton & Hove Albion

Record goal scorer: Tommy Cook, 123 goals

Current leading scorer: Glenn Murray, 80 goals

Games required to break the record: 102

Burnley

Record goal scorer: George Beel, 188 goals

Current leading scorer: Sam Vokes, 58 goals

Games required to break the record: 481

Chelsea

Record goal scorer: Frank Lampard, 211 goals

Current leading scorer: Eden Hazard, 72 goals

Games required to break the record: 494

Crystal Palace

Record goal scorer: Peter Simpson, 165 goals

Current leading scorer: Wilfried Zaha, 34 goals

Games required to break the record: 1,006

Everton

Record goal scorer: Dixie Dean, 383 goals

Current leading scorer: Kevin Mirallas, 38 goals

Games required to break the record: 1,630

Huddersfield Town

Record goal scorer: George Brown, 159 goals

Current leading scorer: Elias Kachunga, 13 goals

Games required to break the record: 633

Leicester City

Record goal scorer: Arthur Chandler, 273 goals

Current leading scorer: Jamie Vardy, 71 goals

Games required to break the record: 566

Liverpool

Record goal scorer: Ian Rush, 346 goals

Current leading scorer: Daniel Sturridge, 62 goals

Games required to break the record: 570

Manchester City

Record goal scorer: Eric Brook, 177 goals

Current leading scorer: Sergio Aguero, 176 goals

Games required to break the record: 2

Manchester United

Record goal scorer: Wayne Rooney, 253 goals

Current leading scorer: Juan Mata, 36 goals

Games required to break the record: 933

Newcastle United

Record goal scorer: Alan Shearer, 206 goals

Current leading scorer: Ayoze Perez, 25 goals

Games required to break the record: 888

Southampton

Record goal scorer: Mick Channon, 227 goals

Current leading scorer: Shane Long, 25 goals

Games required to break the record: 1,007

Stoke City

Record goal scorer: John Ritchie, 176 goals

Current leading scorer: Peter Crouch, 55 goals

Games required to break the record: 459

Swansea City

Record goal scorer: Ivor Allchurch, 166 goals

Current leading scorer: Wilfried Bony, 35 goals

Games required to break the record: 279

Tottenham Hotspur

Record goal scorer: Jimmy Greaves, 266 goals

Current leading scorer: Harry Kane, 105 goals

Games required to break the record: 265

Watford

Record goal scorer: Luther Blissett, 186 goals

Current leading scorer: Troy Deeney, 106 goals

Games required to break the record: 235

West Bromwich Albion

Record goal scorer: Tony Brown, 279 goals

Current leading scorer: James Morrison, 39 goals

Games required to break the record: 1,953

West Ham United

Record goal scorer: Vic Watson, 326 goals

Current leading scorer: Mark Nobel, 47 goals