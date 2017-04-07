Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elias Kachunga’s goals have been worth more points for his club than those of all but three other top scorers in the Championship.

The striker has scored 12 league goals for Town this season, making him their top scorer ahead of Nahki Wells, who has scored 10.

And the Terriers would be faring far worse in the league without their leading scorer’s goals.

In fact, if you remove each of Kachunga’s goals from the scoresheets this season then David Wagner’s side would be a massive 16 points worse off than they currently are.

That’s the fourth biggest difference that any club in the division would suffer if they were to have all of their top goal scorers’ goals scrubbed from the records.

Chris Wood’s goals have been worth 20 points to Leeds, Dwight Gayle’s have been worth 19 to Newcastle and Jonathan Kodjia’s have been worth 18 to Aston Villa, while Yann Kermorgant's and Britt Assombalonga's have been worth 13 points for Reading and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Here is the full list:

Player (Club): Points earned

Chris Wood (Leeds): 20

Dwight Gayle (Newcastle): 19

Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa): 18

Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield): 16

Yann Kermorgant (Reading): 13

Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest): 13

Jackson Irvine (Burton): 12

Glenn Murray (Brighton): 12

Fernando Forestieri (Sheff Wed): 12

Tom Ince (Derby): 11

Scott Hogan (Brentford): 11

Idrissa Sylla (QPR): 11

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham): 10

Tammy Abraham (Bristol City): 9

Jordan Hugill (Preston): 9

Cameron Jerome (Norwich): 9

Tom Lawrence (Ipswich): 8

David Edwards (Wolves): 8

Danny Graham (Blackburn): 8

Sam Winnall (Barnsley): 7

Helder Costa (Wolves): 7

Danny Ward (Rotherham): 6

Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff): 5

Callum Robinson (Preston): 5

Will Grigg (Wigan): 2

Chris Martin (Fulham): 2