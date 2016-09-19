How many points on average the promotion-chasing sides achieve

Huddersfield Town have opened their Championship campaign with 19 points from a possible 24 and are on course to achieve at least a playoff spot - although it is still very early in the season.

And Town fans have begun dreaming of a place in the top tier of English football next year for the first time since 1972.

Just stuck £10 on for #htafc to win the Championship at 16/1 #dontnormallybet #worthapunt — Siân Patrick (@sianpatrick) September 18, 2016

So important in a promotion push to make your ground a fortress and the atmosphere helps get that we've got both #htafc — HTAFC CHAT (@HTAFC2) September 17, 2016

But how many points does it take to secure a spot in the Premier League?

Well, 86.7 points - or 67.7 more for Town - will see David Wagner's side compete in the top flight next year - so history tells us.

That mark is the average points total needed to secure the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship era.

Obviously some years see more points bagged than others, with Burnley bagging 93 to finish second in 2014, compared to Hull (2012/13) and Stoke (2007/08) needing just 79 points to achieve promotion in their respective campaigns.

To win the Championship, it takes an average 92.5 points.

Reading hold the record amount of points in a Championship season when they lifted the trophy in 2006 with 106 points in the bank.

Record points totals in the three promotion places

But West Bromwich Albion needed just 81 points to achieve the same result two seasons later (2007/08).

On average 27 wins, 11 draws and eight losses are recorded by the league winners, with the second placed side racking up 25 wins, 12 draws and nine defeats.

That means Town should need 21 more wins and 10 more draws to finish top of the Championship this season, or 19 wins and 11 ties to be promoted in second.

What is harder to predict is the playoff picture.

On average, 73.3 points takes a team into the playoffs in sixth place, but only two of the final-placed playoff sides have ever been promoted in the 12 year history of the Championship - West Ham in 2005 and Blackpool in 2010.

In fact, the third-placed team has won the playoff final six times out of 12, with the fourth-placed (QPR 2013/14 and Hull 2015/16) and fifth-placed (Burnley 2008/09 and Crystal Palace 2012/13) sides claiming promotion just twice each.

So although the team that has won the playoffs has averaged 78.8 points over the course of a 46 game campaign, to finish third - and give yourself a 50-50 shot at promotion, according to history - it takes 83.1 points.

But as Brighton's semi-final exit to Sheffield Wednesday - who lodged 15 less points than the Seagulls in the league last year - showed us, the playoffs are a lottery and form shown throughout the season counts for nil on the day.