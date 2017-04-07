Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The current Huddersfield Town squad are just 14 points away from bettering the club's highest ever points total in league football.

The 2010/11 Terriers amassed 87 points in League One, five more than the next best season - 1982/83.

And with seven matches left, David Wagner's men need to earn 14 more to beat the record set by Lee Clark's team six years ago.

However, Town head coach Wagner is not focusing on the prospect of rewriting yet another page of the Huddersfield Town history book - the German boss is solely focused on his side recording a 24th league win of the season against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

He said: "We spoke yesterday in the office that we made 41 points in the first half of the season and we thought in December what an unbelievable first part of the season this was.

"To confirm this is more or less not possible - or unrealistic - and now we have the chance to confirm the first half of the season.

"But these stats - to be fair some information gives me a smile and I like it - but they don't change that we have to make sure we focus on the right thing.

"Maybe it sounds boring, but this is my job and [my focus] is on Nottingham Forest."

He added: "We have to be focused on this game and our aim is to get these 77 points as soon as possible.

"Maybe we are able to get them on Saturday - we have the chance to get it but we know words don't help in this situation.

"We have to perform and this is what we like to do."