The SkyBet Championship is down to the last handful of games with the nerves beginning to jangle as sides fight at both ends of the table.

Luckily for Huddersfield Town fans for the first time the side are looking up as opposed to worrying about relegation with David Wagner's men currently lying third in the league.

Although an automatic promotion place may be beyond the side, Town currently find themselves seven points ahead of seventh place Fulham with a game in hand.

A maximum of three wins (nine points) would see Huddersfield Town over the line in booking a Play-Off place at the end of the season.

But how do the side normally fare in their last six SkyBet Championship league games? Steven Downes looks at how Huddersfield Town have handled their previous run-ins

2015-16

Town only won one of their remaining six fixtures last season, coming against Blackburn Rovers in a 2-0 away win at Ewood Park.

However, they did pick up some vital draws against Hull City, Rotherham United and Birmingham City.

David Wagner's side also suffered two heavy defeats - a 4-0 away defeat at Bristol City and a 5-1 loss at home to Brentford on the final day of the season.

Points (out of a possible 18): 6

Goals Scored: 7

Goals Conceded: 13

2014-15

Town went unbeaten in their last six games of this season, an impressive end to a hard fought campaign, leaving hope for the future.

Draws against Sheffield Wednesday, Brighton & Hove Albion, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers were all good results with the side also picking up wins against Ipswich Town at the John Smiths Stadium, and away to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Points (out of a possible 18): 10

Goals Scored: 10

Goals Conceded: 8

2013-14

Town ended the season in disappointing form, the team were only able to pick up two wins in their last six games.

Those victories both came on the road, at Yeovil Town and Watford with Danny Ward scoring a hat-trick against the latter at Vicarage Road.

Town also gained a point at home to Brighton in a drab 1-1 draw with the other three fixtures ended in defeat - to Ipswich Town, Derby and eventual Champs Leicester City.

Points (out of a possible 18): 7

Goals Scored: 8

Goals Conceded: 10

2012-13

In a season that ended in survival only being guaranteed on the last day of the campaign, Town won three times in their last six games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall and Bristol City.

They drew against Peterborough and on the final day against Barnsley, but also lost to Blackburn with the results enough to secure their SkyBet Championship safety.

Points (out of a possible 18): 11

Goals Scored: 13

Goals Conceded: 7

Conclusion

Currently on 74 points this season, Town could finish on 92 points should they win all of their remaining game.

However, on average over the past four seasons, the side have picked up an average of eight points which could be enough to guarantee a play-off place if other results go their way.

Town have also scored nine goals on average in the last four season, and conceded on average nine goals as well.