Huddersfield Town need to net 36 points to stay in the Premier League for the 2017/18 season.

That is if the last 10 years are anything to go by.

The club finishing in 18th place in the league - the final relegation spot - has averaged 35 points over the last 10 years, with only four teams managing to bounce straight back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

Those four teams include Newcastle United in both 2008/09 and 2015/16, Hull in 2014/15 and Norwich City in 2013/14.

Although 35 points is the average points haul of the final team to be relegated, Birmingham City failed to avoid the drop back in 2010/11 despite racking up 39 points under Alex McLeish.

The year before however, Burnley were relegated in 18th with just 30 points, allowing West Ham to stay up after earning 35 points over the 38-game season.

No doubt David Wagner will once again set his side 'no limits' ahead of the Terriers' debut Premier League season, but fans will welcome the 40-point total no matter how it comes.