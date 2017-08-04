Neymar is taking Barcelona’s famous slogan, “Mes Que Un Club” (More Than A Club), quite literally with his record breaking Paris Saint Germain transfer fee of £199m.
The deal, announced late last night, also means that PSG will have spent more on the Brazilian forward than 13 Premier League clubs have done on their entire squads.
In fact, the player’s massive fee is actually be higher than the amount Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Burnley have spent COMBINED assembling their current squads.
Only Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have spent more on transfer fees for their whole team than PSG will on just one player.
Club: Cost of squad in transfer fees
Brighton & Hove Albion: £25,605,000
Huddersfield Town: £52,420,000
Burnley: £68,950,000
West Bromwich Albion: £70,750,000
Swansea City: £83,650,000
AFC Bournemouth: £90,250,000
Stoke City: £96,950,000
Watford: £97,600,000
Crystal Palace: £139,735,000
Newcastle United: £144,300,000
Leicester City: £144,400,000
Southampton: £149,550,000
West Ham United: £150,950,000
Tottenham Hotspur: £207,900,000
Everton: £226,150,000
Liverpool: £331,100,000
Arsenal: £379,650,000
Chelsea: £468,300,000
Manchester United: £593,000,000
Manchester City: £727,500,000