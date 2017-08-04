Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neymar is taking Barcelona’s famous slogan, “Mes Que Un Club” (More Than A Club), quite literally with his record breaking Paris Saint Germain transfer fee of £199m.

The deal, announced late last night, also means that PSG will have spent more on the Brazilian forward than 13 Premier League clubs have done on their entire squads.

In fact, the player’s massive fee is actually be higher than the amount Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Burnley have spent COMBINED assembling their current squads.

Only Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have spent more on transfer fees for their whole team than PSG will on just one player.

