Despite an impressive outlay of £38m on new players in the summer, Huddersfield Town have one of the modest amounts to recoup via ticket sales.

That's according to new research carried out by Ticketgum, who looked at every Premier League club to see how many tickets would have to be sold for each club to earn back their costs.

During this summer's transfer window, top-flight clubs spent a record amount of money on new players totalling a staggering £1.413 billion.

This includes an unprecedented £210 million spent on deadline day alone, breaking the spending record for the sixth consecutive year.

Last year, Premier League clubs spent £1.194 billion during the summer transfer window which surpassed the £1 billion mark for the first time; a marked rise from 2014 and 2015 (spending £809.6 million and £858.6 million respectively).

And the football ticket company found that out of all 20 Premier League clubs, a staggering 13 clubs broke their transfer records this summer – including Huddersfield Town's £11.5m on forward Steve Mounie.

The Premier League’s highest spending clubs this summer were Manchester City (£220.5m), Chelsea (£187.5m), Manchester United (£146m) and Everton (£145m).

Meanwhile, the Premier League, through their own research, found the average net spend per club was £33.25 million, equivalent to 14.73% of total club revenue, compared to 14.35% last summer.

Research also revealed the average ticket price across the league this 2017/18 season is £32 - an increase from £30 in the 2016/17 season.

Bearing this in mind, Ticketgum.com found Manchester City must sell the most amount of tickets in the entire league to earn their money back from their transfer expenditure – a whopping 6,903,125 worth of £32 tickets.

At the other end, although Town would have to sell 1,187,500 tickets it is Stoke City, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth who have the lowest ticket outlay needed.

Stoke spent the least amount of money on players this summer – just £24.9 million meaning they would only need to sell 778,125 tickets to offset their expenditure.

Have a look at the graph below for the full breakdown of the Premier League summer transfers and the comparable number of tickets needed to be sold.