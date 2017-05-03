Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are some of the best travelled away supporters in the entire SkyBet Championship, according to new research.

The success of David Wagner's side this campaign, securing a Play-Off place with two games to go in the current campaign, has seen a swell of support both at home and away.

This season has already seen 13 of the top 20 John Smith's Stadium attendances coming this term.

And now Football League Zone have reaffirmed the away support is just as good – having the fifth best average number of away fans at matches with 2,172.

Only Aston Villa (3,413), Leeds United (3,305), Newcastle United (3,140) and Sheffield Wednesday (2,474) have more.

At the other end, Burton Albion (796), Wigan Athletic (808) and Cardiff City (849) have been the worst-supported Championship sides away from home.

Have a look below at the full breakdown of the figures for each club for this 2016/17 SkyBet Championship campaign.