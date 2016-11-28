Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s all-time top scoring fixture is away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

More goals have been scored in those games on average than in any other Town fixture to have been played at least 20 times.

The trouble for Town though is that the goals tend to have gone in their net, with Wolves currently beating the Terriers 98-55.

With 153 goals scored in total, away to Wolves is the second highest scoring Town fixture in the calendar after Derby away (157 goals), but has been played fewer times so averages 3.8 goals per game as opposed to the 3.4 a game scored away to the Rams.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in David Wagner not concerned by lack of goals being scored Share this video Watch Next

Port Vale at home is the next biggest goal-fest in Town’s history.

An average of 3.6 goals per game have been scored in this fixture over the years, with Town enjoying the lion’s share of them - the Terriers lead Port Vale 46-36 on aggregate at home.

Away trips to Sheffield Wednesday have also averaged 3.6 goals per game with Wednesday scoring 49 and Town 44.

Six fixtures see an average of 3.4 goals scored per game.

The away trip to Liverpool has an aggregate score of 69-61 in the Merseyside club’s favour, Town have scored 56 goals to Plymouth’s 32 when playing at home and Derby away has seen the home side score 103 to Town’s 54.

Everton have put 60 past the Terriers when playing in Liverpool and conceded just 41. Town have scored 39 away to Leicester but have conceded 46.

Town are currently ahead of Manchester United when playing at home though.

The Terriers have scored 39 goals to the Red devils’ 32 - perhaps they can build on that next season?

Average goals

Opponent | Venue | Matches | Goals for | Goals against | Total goals |

Wolverhampton Wanderers | A | 40 | 55 | 98 | 153 | 3.8

Port Vale | H | 23 | 46 | 36 | 82 | 3.6

Sheffield Wednesday | A | 26 | 44 | 49 | 93 | 3.6

Liverpool | A | 38 | 61 | 69 | 130 | 3.4

Plymouth Argyle | H | 26 | 56 | 32 | 88 | 3.4

Derby County | A | 46 | 54 | 103 | 157 | 3.4

Everton | A | 30 | 41 | 60 | 101 | 3.4

Leicester City | A | 25 | 39 | 46 | 85 | 3.4

Manchester United | H | 21 | 39 | 32 | 71 | 3.4