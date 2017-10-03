Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than a third of English football's 20 largest average attendances are in the SkyBet Championship, according to latest Trinity Mirror Data Unit

Over the last decade or so, many of what were traditionally considered some of the country’s biggest clubs fell on hard times and tumbled down the divisions.

To their fans’ frustration, most of them are still down there while so-called smaller clubs have risen up to the top flight.

Fans of the fallen clubs are still turning out in large numbers though, to the extent that if you were to make up the Premier League simply based on no criteria other than average attendances, seven of its 20 clubs would be current Championship sides.

With an average crowd of 32,142 this season, Leeds United have the highest average attendance in the Championship and the 10th highest in the country, according to figures taken from worldfootball.net.

Aston Villa have the 14th highest average attendance in the country (29,472) while Sunderland have the 16th highest (28,438), Sheffield Wednesday the 17th highest (27,204), Wolverhampton Wanderers the 18th highest (26,477), Derby County the 19th highest (26,157) and Sheffield United the 20th highest (26,108).

Have a look below at the full breakdown of attendances, collated in a league table running from a Premier League all the way down to a League Two.

Premier League

Rank | Team | Average

1 | Manchester United | 75,027

2 | Tottenham Hotspur | 68,938

3 | Arsenal | 59,290

4 | West Ham United | 56,962

5 | Liverpool | 53,192

6 | Manchester City | 52,269

7 | Newcastle United | 52,067

8 | Chelsea | 41,502

9 | Everton | 38,615

10 | Leeds United | 32,142

11 | Leicester City | 31,610

12 | Southampton | 31,559

13 | Brighton & Hove Albion | 30,421

14 | Aston Villa | 29,472

15 | Stoke City | 29,431

16 | Sunderland | 28,438

17 | Sheffield Wednesday | 27,204

18 | Wolverhampton Wanderers | 26,477

19 | Derby County | 26,157

20 | Sheffield United | 26,108

That leaves seven Premier League clubs who would be down in the lower leagues - Crystal Palace (24,375), West Bromwich Albion (24,316), Huddersfield Town (23,994), Swansea City (20,702), Watford (20,298) and Burnley (19,747) would all be in the Championship.

AFC Bournemouth, however, with an average attendance of 10,433 this season would be down in League One.

Championship

Rank | Team | Average

1 | Norwich City | 25,863

2 | Nottingham Forest | 25,446

3 | Middlesbrough | 25,019

4 | Crystal Palace | 24,375

5 | West Bromwich Albion | 24,316

6 | Huddersfield Town | 23,994

7 | Cardiff City | 20,840

8 | Swansea City | 20,702

9 | Birmingham City | 20,602

10 | Watford | 20,298

11 | Bradford City | 20,267

12 | Burnley | 19,747

13 | Fulham | 19,559

14 | Bristol City | 19,038

15 | Portsmouth | 17,514

16 | Reading | 17,233

17 | Bolton Wanderers | 16,132

18 | Hull City | 15,980

19 | Ipswich Town | 15,777

20 | Preston North End | 13,839

21 | Queens Park Rangers | 13,774

22 | Barnsley | 13,428

23 | Millwall | 12,637

24 | Charlton Athletic | 11,311

League One

Rank | Team | Average

1 | Blackburn Rovers | 10,848

2 | Bournemouth | 10,433

3 | Brentford | 9,750

4 | Milton Keynes Dons | 9,364

5 | Plymouth Argyle | 9,054

6 | Bristol Rovers | 8,814

7 | Wigan Athletic | 8,555

8 | Lincoln City | 8,524

9 | Coventry City | 8,034

10 | Doncaster Rovers | 8,034

11 | Rotherham United | 7,914

12 | Luton Town | 7,787

13 | Oxford United | 7,383

14 | Southend United | 7,071

15 | Notts County | 7,038

16 | Peterborough United | 6,624

17 | Swindon Town | 6,419

18 | Shrewsbury Town | 6,126

19 | Northampton Town | 5,972

20 | Chesterfield | 5,316

21 | Gillingham | 5,181

22 | Burton Albion | 5,000

23 | Grimsby Town | 4,984

24 | Port Vale | 4,627

League Two

Rank | Team | Average

1 | Carlisle United | 4,610

2 | Walsall | 4,579

3 | Mansfield Town | 4,490

4 | Scunthorpe United | 4,382

5 | Cambridge United | 4,375

6 | Wycombe Wanderers | 4,324

7 | Oldham Athletic | 4,207

8 | Exeter City | 4,181

9 | Wimbledon | 4,061

10 | Blackpool | 4,037

11 | Rochdale | 3,901

12 | Crewe Alexandra | 3,688

13 | Newport County | 3,589

14 | Bury | 3,576

15 | Colchester United | 3,083

16 | Fleetwood Town | 3,063

17 | Cheltenham Town | 2,779

18 | Forest Green Rovers | 2,747

19 | Yeovil Town | 2,721

20 | Stevenage | 2,578

21 | Barnet | 2,135

22 | Crawley Town | 2,030

23 | Accrington Stanley | 1,600

24 | Morecambe | 1,541