Huddersfield Town have one of the SkyBet Championship’s worst records when it comes to being awarded penalties, according to new Trinity Mirror Data Unit research.

David Wagner’s side have been awarded just two penalties in league games this season - the joint second fewest in the division.

Given Town have averaged 58% of possession, the third highest average in the league, that may seem a little surprising.

More possession doesn’t necessarily translate into more time in the box, but a team with more possession will have spent more time attacking, backed up by the fact Town have had the division’s sixth highest number of shots (489).

It all means the side have averaged 913 minutes of possession per penalty awarded to them this season, the second longest amount of time of any team in the division.

Wigan Athletic’s one penalty has come at the rate of one every 1,587 minutes of possession, the longest time in the division.

Barnsley’s two penalties have come at the rate of one every 745 minutes of possession, Preston North End’s two have come at the rate of one every 729 minutes of possession and Newcastle United’s three at the rate of one every 572 minutes of possession.

Reading have been awarded 11 penalties this season, more than any other side in the division - the Royals averaging 61% possession which means their 11 penalties have come at the rate of one every 179 minutes of possession this season.

That’s only the fourth shortest amount of time per penalty though.

Birmingham City’s 10 penalties have come at the rate of one for every 155 minutes of possession while Brighton’s 10 have come at the rate of one every 165 minutes of possession and Aston Villa’s nine at the rate of one every 169 minutes of possession.