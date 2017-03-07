Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may come as a surprise to some but Huddersfield Town have one of the more settled starting XIs in the entire SkyBet Championship.

David Wagner has used 28 different starting line-ups for league games this campaign which may sound a lot but only six sides in the division have used fewer.

Brentford have used the fewest with 23 followed by Barnsley, Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading with 26 each and Blackburn Rovers and Fulham with 27 each.

By contrast, Nottingham Forest haven’t started with the same 11 players in any two league games this season - that’s 35 different starting line-ups in total and doesn’t even take formation into consideration.

Aston Villa, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic have all used 33 different line-ups while Leeds United, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Wolves have used 30.

Town also have the Championship’s second most used starting XI - Aaron Mooy, Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler, Danny Ward, Elias Kachunga, Jonathan Hogg, Kasey Palmer, Mark Hudson, Nahki Wells, Rajiv van la Parra and Tommy Smith have all started together four times this season, though only once in two consecutive games.

Only Barnsley have sent out the same 11 players more often - five times.

The latest figures, taken from 11v11.com, does not take into account this season's cup competitions which is where Wagner has tended to shuffle his pack as opposed to keeping a more tried and tested personnel for league encounters.

Have a look at the full list of the number of different line-ups used for each SkyBet Championship side below....