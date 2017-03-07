It may come as a surprise to some but Huddersfield Town have one of the more settled starting XIs in the entire SkyBet Championship.

David Wagner has used 28 different starting line-ups for league games this campaign which may sound a lot but only six sides in the division have used fewer.

Brentford have used the fewest with 23 followed by Barnsley, Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading with 26 each and Blackburn Rovers and Fulham with 27 each.

By contrast, Nottingham Forest haven’t started with the same 11 players in any two league games this season - that’s 35 different starting line-ups in total and doesn’t even take formation into consideration.

Video thumbnail, WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on squad rotation and keeping the squad fresh
Video Loading
Watch NextWATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner in ral

Watch Next

WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on squad rotation

Aston Villa, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic have all used 33 different line-ups while Leeds United, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Wolves have used 30.

Town also have the Championship’s second most used starting XI - Aaron Mooy, Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler, Danny Ward, Elias Kachunga, Jonathan Hogg, Kasey Palmer, Mark Hudson, Nahki Wells, Rajiv van la Parra and Tommy Smith have all started together four times this season, though only once in two consecutive games.

Only Barnsley have sent out the same 11 players more often - five times.

The latest figures, taken from 11v11.com, does not take into account this season's cup competitions which is where Wagner has tended to shuffle his pack as opposed to keeping a more tried and tested personnel for league encounters.

Have a look at the full list of the number of different line-ups used for each SkyBet Championship side below....

Team

No. of Different Line-ups

Brentford

23

Barnsley FC

26

Brighton & Hove Albion

26

Reading

26

Blackburn Rovers

27

Fulham FC

27

Birmingham City

28

Huddersfield Town

28

Bristol City

29

Ipswich Town

29

Preston North End

29

Burton Albion

30

Cardiff City

30

Derby County

30

Leeds United

30

Newcastle United

30

Norwich City

30

Wolverhampton Wanderers

30

Sheffield Wednesday

31

Queens Park Rangers

32

Aston Villa

33

Rotherham United

33

Wigan Athletic

33

Nottingham Forest

35