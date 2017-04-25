Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Priestfield Stadium has been revealed as Huddersfield Town’s bogey away ground.

The Terriers have lost all of their five away league games to Gillingham since the Premier League era started back in the 1992/93 season.

That’s their worst away record against a club they’ve visited five times or more in that period.

Town have also failed to win any away games against Bury (two losses and three draws), Crystal Palace (six draws), Derby County (five losses and one draw), Grimsby Town (two losses and one draw), Middlesbrough (four losses and one draw), Portsmouth (three losses and three draws) and Preston North End (four losses and one draw).

However, Town enjoy their best away record against Exeter City where they have won four of the five games they’ve played away to the Devon club - an 80% win ratio.

The club have also enjoyed one of their best away records against tonight's opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers, having played nine league games at Molineux and winning four and drawing one of them.

That works out at a 44% win ratio which is their joint ninth best against a side they’ve played away against in the league at least five times over the past 25 years.

