Huddersfield Town will be looking to add their names to the list of newly-promoted clubs who have beaten Manchester United, when the two clubs meet at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.



The Red Devils have lost 12.5% of their games against the promoted sides since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, which will give David Wagner's side some hope of a upset.



Despite not losing in the 2013-14 season under David Moyes, they did however lose twice in the following season to Leicester City and Norwich City.

Louis Van Gaal's men were thrashed 5-3 away to the Foxes in September 2014, with goals from David Nugent and Jamie Vardy sparking a unlikely comeback having found their side 3-1 down with half an hour still to play.



In the 2014/15 season, Norwich City caused a shock at Old Trafford when they beat a weak United side in December.



Goals from Huddersfield-born Cameron Jerome and Alex Tettey helping their side record a 2-1 victory at the Theatre of Dreams.



A week later AFC Bournemouth heaped more misery on Van Gaal's United as they beat the European giants 2-1 down on the South Coast.



Eddie Howe had former United player Josh King to thank as his 54th minute goal was enough to secure all three points for the Cherries and ignite their survival bid.