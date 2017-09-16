Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sloop John B by the Beach Boys has been revealed as the most popular song used for football chants by the fans of Premier League clubs

Research conducted by Gola asked fans of current top flight sides to pick their club’s top three chants which take their tunes from popular music.

Sloop John B was the most selected with Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford fans all picking it out as one of their top songs.

The Beatles’ Hey Jude came out as the second most selected song followed by Que Sera, Sera, Depeche Mode’s Just Can’t Get Enough and Glad All Over by the Dave Clark Five.

Interestingly, You’ll Never Walk Alone didn’t come out as Liverpool’s top song -it was only the third most selected by the club’s fans behind Just Can’t Get Enough and Sloop John B.

Manchester City fans unsurprisingly went for their club classic Blue Moon and Stoke City selected Tom Jones’ Delilah.

Below is a breakdown of the full list of clubs and their most popular songs according to research...

Club: Top song (Artist)

Arsenal: Yellow Submarine (The Beatles)

Bournemouth: Fight Fire With Fire (Kansas)

Brighton & Hove Albion: Hey Jude (The Beatles)

Burnley: Enola Gay (OMD)

Chelsea: Liquidator (Harry J Allstars)

Crystal Palace: Glad All Over (Dave Clark Five)

Everton: Que Sera Sera (Doris Day)

Huddersfield Town: Chaka Kahn (Ain’t Nobody)

Leicester City: Hey Jude (The Beatles)

Liverpool: Just Can’t Get Enough (Depeche Mode)

Manchester City: Blue Moon (Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart)

Manchester United: I’m Into Something Good (Herman’s Hermits)

Newcastle United: Ain’t Nobody (Chaka Kahn)

Southampton: The Logical Song (Supertramp)

Stoke City: Delilah (Tom Jones)

Swansea City: Mambo No. 5 (Lou Bega)

Tottenham Hotspur: Sloop John B (The Beach Boys)

Watford: Come On Eileen (Dexy’s Midnight Runners)

West Bromwich Albion: Liquidator (Harry J Allstars)