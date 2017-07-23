Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea City's Tammy Abraham could prove to be the best value new Premier League signing for fantasy football managers, according to TrinityMirror Data Research.

The on-loan Swans striker scored 23 goals in the SkyBet Championship last season and made three assists.

Were he to repeat that form in the top-flight this season then it would work out at 101 points for goals and assists alone.

Given Abraham is priced at just £5.5m in the game it works out at 18 points for every £1m - a better return than for any other new Premier League signing based on the goals and assists from last season.

Take a look below at the Top 10 new Premier League signings in each position to see how their goal and assist records would have panned out on the game last season - anyone take your eye for your team?

Forwards

Gunners new boy Alexandre Lacazette would have scored the most out of the new forwards signed by Premier League clubs.

Player | Club | Price (£m) | Goals | Assists | Goal and assist points

1. Alexandre Lacazette | Arsenal | 10.5 | 28 | 3 | 121

2. Romelu Lukaku | Manchester United | 11.5 | 25 | 6 | 118

3. Tammy Abraham | Swansea City | 5.5 | 23 | 3 | 101

4. Jermain Defoe | Bournemouth | 8 | 15 | 2 | 66

5. Sandro Ramírez | Everton | 7.5 | 14 | 3 | 65

6. Steve Mounié | Huddersfield Town | 6 | 14 | 3 | 65

7. Wayne Rooney | Everton | 7.5 | 5 | 5 | 35

8. Jay Rodríguez | West Bromwich Albion | F 6 | 5 | 2 | 26

9. Laurent Depoitre | Huddersfield Town | 5.5 | 1 | 1 | 7

10. Dominic Solanke | Liverpool | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0

Midfielders

With 15 goals and 11 assists last season, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the top new midfielder while Everton’s Davy Klaassen has the next best record followed by Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.



Player | Club | Price (£m) | Goals | Assists | Goal and assist points

1. Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | 9 | 15 | 11 | 108

2. Davy Klaassen | Everton | 7.5 | 14 | 9 | 97

3. Tom Ince | Huddersfield Town| 6 | 14 | 6 | 88

4. Bernardo Silva | Manchester City | 8 | 8 | 9 | 67

5. Elias Kachunga* | Huddersfield Town| 6 | 12 | 2 | 66

6. Aaron Mooy* | Huddersfield Town | 5.5 | 4 | 7 | 41

7. Vicente Iborra | Leicester City | 6 | 7 | 2 | 41

8. Pascal Groß | Brighton & Hove Albion | 5.5 | 5 | 4 | 37

9 .Christian Atsu* | Newcastle | 4 | 5 | 3 | 34

10. Kasey Palmer* | Huddersfield | 4 | 4 | 3 | 29

* were on loan at the club last season

Defenders

Looking at the potential top scoring defenders throws up a couple of cheap options - Town's Scott Malone scored six goals and assisted another three last season but is priced at just £4.5m.

Meanwhile Brighton & Hove Albion’s Markus Suttner scored four and assisted five and also costs just £4.5m.

By contrast, Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac costs £6m and scored three and assisted five.



Player | Club | Price (£m) | Goals | Assists | Goal and assist points

1. Scott Malone | Huddersfield Town | 4.5 | 6 | 3 | 45

2. Markus Suttner | Brighton & Hove Albion | 4.5 | 4 | 5 | 39

3. Sead Kolasinac | Arsenal | 6 | 3 | 5 | 33

4. Nathan Aké | Bournemouth | 5 | 3 | 1 | 21

5. Harry Maguire | Leicester City | 5 | 2 | 2 | 18

6. Kyle Walker | Manchester City | 6.5 | 0 | 5 | 15

7. Michael Keane | Everton | 5.5 | 2 | 1 | 15

8. Charlie Taylor | Burnley | 4.5 | 0 | 3 | 9

9. Florian Lejeune | Newcastle United | 4.5 | 1 | 1 | 9

10. Jan Bednarek | Southampton | 4.5 | 1 | 1 | 9