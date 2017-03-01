David Wagner not looking at the table - only Barnsley

Huddersfield Town are well on course to get the average number of points required to finish in the play-off places, according to the latest Trinity Mirror Data Unit figures.

Over the last 20 seasons the teams who finished in sixth place in the Championship had an average of 73 points.

Town are currently on 65 points and win an average of just under two per game.

If David Wagner's side keep that up for the rest of the season then they’ll finish the campaign with 90 points.

That’s well above the average required to finish sixth and would have got them into the play-offs in every one of the last 20 seasons.

However, it is interesting to also note only two of the sides who finished sixth have ever been promoted in the 12 year history of the Championship - West Ham United in 2005 and Blackpool in 2010.

In fact, the third-placed team has won the play-off final six times out of 12, with the fourth-placed (QPR in 2013/14 and Hull City in 2015/16) and fifth-placed (Burnley in 2008/09 and Crystal Palace in 2012/13) sides claiming promotion just twice each.

Huddersfield Town's projected points haul of 90 points would also have been enough to finish in second place in 15 of the last 20 seasons and top of the table in six of them.

Obviously some years see more points bagged than others, with Burnley claiming 93 to finish second in 2014, compared to Hull (2012/13) and Stoke (2007/08) needing just 79 points to achieve promotion in their respective campaigns.

But to win the Championship, it takes on average 92.5 points with Reading FC holding the record amount of points in a Championship season when they lifted the trophy in 2006 with 106 points.

However, West Bromwich Albion needed just 81 points to achieve the same result two seasons later (2007/08).

On average 27 wins, 11 draws and eight losses are recorded by the league winners, with the second placed side racking up 25 wins, 12 draws and nine defeats.