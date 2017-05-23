REVEALED: The number of SkyBet Championship Play-Off promotions by league placing

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With little to choose between Reading FC and Huddersfield Town ahead of Monday afternoon's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final at Wembley, could their final league position matter?

If so then historically the Royals finished the season in what is traditionally the Play-Offs' most successful league placing.

A third of all Play-Off winners in the Premier League era, eight in total, finished the regular season in the top Play-Off spot.

That’s more promotions from what is usually third - in 1994/95 it was second - than from any other finishing league position.

It’s also twice as many promotions as by teams who finished in the last slot (usually sixth).

However, cause for optimism for Town is the fact teams who finish in the third Play-Off spot (fifth) also have a good record.

As many as seven teams who finished where Huddersfield Town have done this season have made it to the Premier League.