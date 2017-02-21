Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The John Smith’s Stadium would need to have a capacity of fewer than 8,000 to fund Huddersfield Town’s transfer activity this season, according to Trinity Mirror Data Unit research.

Town have spent an estimated £2.55m net on transfers this season and if the club were to try and cover that cost through league ticket sales then they would need to recoup £110,870 per home game.

With the cheapest John Smith’s Stadium match day tickets costing £15 each according to the BBC Price of Football study, the club would have to sell only 7,391 tickets per home game across the whole season.

If the club wanted to use tickets sales to cover the total spend – an estimated £3.8m - as opposed to just the net spend, then the John Smith’s Stadium would still only need to be less than half full every game - 10,957 seats.

In fact, if every home game had sold-out this season at £15 a ticket then Town would have recouped their net spend after seven games and total spend after 11.

With David Wagner's side sitting third in the SkyBet Championship, attendances this season have been at an all-time high with last weekend's FA Cup Fifth Round clash with Manchester City seeing a record stadium attendance of 24,129.

And, coupled with more than 15,000 fans taking up the club's 179 season-card deal this campaign, the club are clearly getting it right both on and off the pitch.

That's in stark comparison with Aston Villa who would need to have a capacity of over 63,000 to fund their transfer activity this campaign, having spent an estimated £29m net on transfers this campaign.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers do not fare much better – needing a capacity of over 43,000 to fund their transfer activity at £25 a matchday ticket.