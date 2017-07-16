Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A third of teams promoted to the Premier League over the last decade have managed to avoid dropping back into the SkyBet Championship.

There have been 30 promotions to England’s top flight over the last 10 seasons with twelve of those promotions (40 per cent of them) seeing the team go straight back down:



Season Promoted - Team Relegated

2015/16: Middlesbrough

2015/16: Hull City

2014/15: Norwich City

2013/14: Burnley

2013/14: QPR

2012/13: Cardiff City

2011/12: Reading FC

2009/10: Blackpool

2007/08: West Bromwich Albion

2006/07: Birmingham City

2006/07: Derby County



A further four teams went down in their second season:



Season Promoted - Team Relegated

2013/13: Hull City

2010/11: QPR

2008/09: Birmingham City

2007/08: Hull City



Two teams lasted three seasons before facing the drop:



Season Promoted - Team relegated

2010/11: Norwich City

2008/09: Wolverhampton Wanderers



Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Sunderland lasted six and 10 seasons respectively.

However, more than half of the Premier League is now made up of sides who were promoted into the division since 2007.

Stoke City (2007/08), West Bromwich Albion (2009/10), Swansea City (2010/11), West Ham United (2011/12), Southampton (2011/12), Crystal Palace (2012/13), Leicester City (2013/14), Watford (2014/15), AFC Bournemouth (2014/15) and Burnley (2015/16) will be joined by Huddersfield Town, Newcastle and Brighton & Hove Albion this season.



That means almost two thirds of the teams in the top flight were all recently promoted – great news for David Wagner's side ahead of the club's inaugural Premier League campaign.