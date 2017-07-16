A third of teams promoted to the Premier League over the last decade have managed to avoid dropping back into the SkyBet Championship.
There have been 30 promotions to England’s top flight over the last 10 seasons with twelve of those promotions (40 per cent of them) seeing the team go straight back down:
Season Promoted - Team Relegated
2015/16: Middlesbrough
2015/16: Hull City
2014/15: Norwich City
2013/14: Burnley
2013/14: QPR
2012/13: Cardiff City
2011/12: Reading FC
2009/10: Blackpool
2007/08: West Bromwich Albion
2006/07: Birmingham City
2006/07: Derby County
A further four teams went down in their second season:
Season Promoted - Team Relegated
2013/13: Hull City
2010/11: QPR
2008/09: Birmingham City
2007/08: Hull City
Two teams lasted three seasons before facing the drop:
Season Promoted - Team relegated
2010/11: Norwich City
2008/09: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Sunderland lasted six and 10 seasons respectively.
However, more than half of the Premier League is now made up of sides who were promoted into the division since 2007.
Stoke City (2007/08), West Bromwich Albion (2009/10), Swansea City (2010/11), West Ham United (2011/12), Southampton (2011/12), Crystal Palace (2012/13), Leicester City (2013/14), Watford (2014/15), AFC Bournemouth (2014/15) and Burnley (2015/16) will be joined by Huddersfield Town, Newcastle and Brighton & Hove Albion this season.
That means almost two thirds of the teams in the top flight were all recently promoted – great news for David Wagner's side ahead of the club's inaugural Premier League campaign.