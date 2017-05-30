The video will start in 8 Cancel

Promotion-winning heroes Huddersfield Town are a 5/4 shot with bookmakers to stay up in the Premier League next season.

Most first-time teams struggle to achieve that aim, which is why David Wagner’s side are odds-on to come straight back down .

BetVictor quote 4/7 for the Blue and White Army to be back in the Championship by this time next year.

For those who fancy a flutter, Town are 2000/1 to win the Premier League next season and 250/1 to finish in the top four and book a Champions League place.

BetVictor spokesperson Charlie McCann said: “A wonderful achievement for the club at Wembley yesterday but the hard work begins now if they are to make their visit to the top table of English football anything other than a brief flirtation.

“We make them odds-on shots at 4/7 at BetVictor to be back playing Championship football in the 2018-19 campaign and 5/4 to maintain their Premier League status.

“For the more optimistic Terriers supporter we bet 2000/1 they win the Premier League next term.”

Town, of course, won the Sky Bet Championship play-off final 4-3 on penalties against Reading, after a goalless 120 minutes.

The win took Town into the Premier League for the first time in their history, and into the top division for the first time since 1972.