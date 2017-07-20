Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Size appears to matter to Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner - he signs TALLER players than pretty much every other Premier League manager.

Outfield players bought by the German head coach during his career have an average height of 185.5cm, which is just over 6ft 1in.

Only players bought by Leicester City's Craig Shakespeare have a taller average height - but he’s only ever made two signings.

Wagner’s defenders have been particularly tall with an average height of 189cm, or 6ft 2in while the tallest signings the he has made are 191cm (6ft 3in) Laurent Depoitre and Collin Quaner.

At the other end of the spectrum, Aaron Mooy is Wagner’s shortest signing at 175cm (approximately 5ft 9in).

Meanwhile, Watford boss Marco Silva’s outfield signing have the next tallest average (183.7cm) followed by those of West Bromwich Albion's Tony Pulis (183.2cm).

Have a look below at the tables comparing each Premier League manager and the height of their signings as well as a full individual breakdown of all Town's as well.

Manager: Average signing height (cm)

Club Manager: Height (cm)

Paul Clement (Swansea City) = 179.6

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) =179.6

Mauricio Pellegrino (Southampton) = 179.9

Eddie Howe (AFC Bournemouth) = 180.7

Frank De Boer (Crystal Palace) = 180.7

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur) = 181.0

Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) = 181.3

Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) = 181.6

Jose Mourinho (Manchester United) = 181.6

Antonio Conte (Chelsea) = 181.7

Sean Dyche (Burnley) = 181.8

Ronald Koeman (Everton) = 181.8

Mark Hughes (Stoke City) = 181.9

Slaven Bilic (West Ham United) = 182.2

Rafa Benitez (Newcastle United) = 182.4

Chris Hughton (Brighton & Hove Albion) =182.9

Tony Pulis (West Bromwich Albion) = 183.2

Marco Silva (Watford) = 183.7

David Wagner (Huddersfield Town) = 185.5

Craig Shakespeare (Leicester City) = 191.5

David Wagner’s Signings

Player Name: Height (cm)

Aaron Mooy = 175

Tom Ince = 178

Elias Kachunga = 178

Rajiv Van La Parra = 181

Christopher Schindler =188

Scott Malone = 189

Zanka = 189

Steve Mounie = 190

Jon Gorenc Stankovic = 190

Laurent Depoitre = 191

Collin Quaner = 191