Only Chelsea and Exeter City have picked up more points over their last 10 fixtures than Huddersfield Town.

David Wagner's Terriers have notched 25 points out of the last possible 30, putting them third out of the 92 English teams comprising the Premier League and Football League ladder.

Town have won eight of their last 10, losing to Sheffield Wednesday and being held to a draw by Blackburn Rovers.

The Grecians' have gone on a storming run in League Two - taking 28 points from their last 10 matches, propelling them to fourth in the fourth tier.

The only match Paul Tisdale's side failed to win in that span of games ended as a 0-0 draw against 15th-placed Yeovil Town.

Exeter City also lead the way in terms of goal difference, having scored 28 and conceded just four in their last 10 outings.

Chelsea have picked up the same amount of points as Town, but edge the Terriers on goal difference.

The Blues were beaten by Tottenham and drew to Liverpool over their last 10 matches, but claimed victory in every other fixture.

Antonio Conte's side have scored 19 times and conceded six times in that spell, whereas Town have scored 16 and conceded eight.

The top 10 teams in the form tables:

1. Exeter City - Points: 28 - Goal difference: 24

2. Chelsea - Points: 25 - Goal difference: 13

3. Huddersfield Town - Points: 25 - Goal difference: 8

4. Manchester United - Points: 24 - Goal difference: 12

5. Tottenham - Points: 23 - Goal difference: 16

6. Doncaster Rovers - Points: 23 - Goal difference: 10

7. Newcastle United - Points: 22 - Goal difference: 13

8. Sheffield United - Points: 22 - Goal difference: 11

9. Leeds United - Points: 22 - Goal difference: 11 (below on goals scored)

10. Fleetwood Town - Points: 22 - Goal difference: 8