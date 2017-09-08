Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says the chance to record a fourth straight Premier League clean sheet is a big driving force going into the West Ham trip.

Huddersfield Town have so far blanked Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Southampton and, if they achieve the feat again at the London Stadium on Monday night, they will be the first newly-promoted side ever not to concede in their first 360 Premier League minutes.

“We would be the first to keep four clean sheets in a row?” queried Wagner with a big smile.

“It’s good to know. I will let the players know they can write history in the Premier League with Huddersfield Town!

“To be fair, we know exactly how difficult it is to keep one clean sheet in the Premier League and now we have had three in a row – this is fantastic, of course it is.

“The players have done a lot of things right but, on the other side, we know we have a great keeper in Jonas Lossl, and I am very happy he will be in goal again on Monday night.

“And we also know we have been lucky in some situations and we could easily have conceded in any of the three games so far.

“So, hopefully, we will have Jonas Lossl again at his best and a whole team fighting for the next clean sheet.

“What they have done is the whole team.

“As I have said, you need a bit of luck for clean sheets, and hopefully this will be the case again on Monday night – and if we have that luck and play well also, maybe we have chance for another clean sheet and another good result.”

Wagner revealed he expects West Ham to go with big targetman Andy Carroll up front.

“He is a top striker and I expect him on Monday to be back in the starting line-up,” said Wagner.

“He, for sure, has his qualities and we will be aware of his qualities – and we like to make sure that, hopefully, he is not able to show his quality.

“But it makes no sense to focus on one man – they have a lot of great offensive players in their squad.

“We expect Andy Carroll in the starting XI and we know what we have to do to make ure he is not able to show his strengths.”