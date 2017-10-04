The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher Schindler has been revealed as the Huddersfield Examiner readers’ player of the month for September.

After every game the Examiner have asked you to give your player ratings via the interactive gadget at the bottom of the match report, player ratings, talking points and highlights articles.

Those ratings have now been collated and analysed to reveal the best and worst Terriers players according to you with the German defender coming out on top with an average rating of 8 out of 10.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He’s followed jointly by Aaron Mooy (6.8) and Laurent Depoitre (6.8) with Danish stopper Jonas Lossl in fourth place.

However, we have set a minimum number of two games, which means Danny Williams misses out on second place despite getting a readers’rating of 7.6 in the one game he played in September.

Have a look below at the full breakdown of results and thank you for continually voting after each and every game....

Rank (Two game min) | Players | Average

1 | Christopher Schindler | 8

2 | Aaron Mooy | 6.8

2 | Laurent Depoitre | 6.8

4 | Jonas Lössl | 6.5

5 | Mathias Zanka | 6.4

6 | Scott Malone | 6.3

7 | Abdelhamid Sabiri | 6.2

7 | Tom Ince | 6.2

7 | Tommy Smith | 6.2

10 | Jonathan Hogg | 5.9

11 | Elias Kachunga | 5.8

12 | Chris Löwe | 5.5

13 | Florent Hadergjonaj | 5.4

14 | Philip Billing | 5.3

15 | Dean Whitehead | 5.1

15 | Rajiv van La Parra | 5.1