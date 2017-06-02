Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are as many former top-flight champions outside of the Premier League as there are in it.

A total of 12 sides will be in the top-flight next season have previously won the league - Arsenal (13 titles), Burnley (two), Chelsea FC (six), Everton FC (nine), Huddersfield Town (three), Leicester City (one), Liverpool FC (18), Manchester City (four), Manchester United (20), Newcastle United (four), Tottenham Hotspur (two) and West Bromwich Albion (one).

That’s the same number of previous winners as will be in the English Football League - Aston Villa (seven titles), Derby County (two), Ipswich Town (one), Leeds United (three), Nottingham Forest (one), Preston North End (two), Sheffield United (one), Sheffield Wednesday (four), Sunderland (six), Wolverhampton Wanderers (three), Blackburn Rovers (three) and Portsmouth (two).

Teams currently in the top flight do have more league titles between them though with 83 compared to 35 in the lower leagues.

The lower leagues of English football have more major title winners than the Premier League though.

A total of 16 2017/18 Premier League sides have won a major honour of some kind including the FA Cup, EFL Cup and European trophies but excluding the Community Shield.

However, 17 SkyBet Championship sides have at least one major honour to their name as do eight League One sides and four League Two teams.

Once again though the Premier League out-does the lower leagues in terms of number of trophies as opposed to winners.

Premier League clubs have won 222 major honours compared to 114 by teams currently outside of the top flight.